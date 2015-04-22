UPDATE 7-Oil rises in late trade, still down on the week as glut weighs
* Saudi official says March supplies to U.S. cut by 300,000 bpd
April 22 SolarCity Corp has started a fund that includes an investment from Credit Suisse to finance more than $1 billion in commercial solar energy systems for companies, schools and government organizations in the United States.
The fund is expected to finance more than 300 megawatts of new commercial solar projects over the next two years, SolarCity said in a statement on Wednesday.
SolarCity, the top U.S. residential solar installer by market share, said it finalized the deal with Credit Suisse in February and began funding projects in March.
The fund was created to finance projects that utilize new SolarCity technologies, said the company, which is backed by Tesla Motors Inc founder Elon Musk.
"SolarCity has installed more than 1,800 commercial solar projects in 21 states, and we've barely scratched the surface of the addressable market," Chief Financial Officer Brad Buss said.
March 24 Energy firms in Canada cut the most rigs drilling for oil in a week in over two years as the snow melts for the spring, making it too muddy to operate, according to data from Baker Hughes Inc: