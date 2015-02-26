Feb 26 SolarCity Corp on Thursday said
it created a $750 million fund to finance about 25,000
residential solar projects, with Google Inc investing
nearly half the funding.
The money will be used by SolarCity to put solar panels on
homes. Homeowners then will pay a monthly fee to lease the
panels from the company. The growth of such financing has made
generating electric power from the sun an option for households
who do not want to shell out the $20,000 to $30,000 upfront cost
of a typical residential solar system.
The fund is the largest ever created for residential solar
systems, SolarCity said, and Google's $300 million equity stake
is the technology giant's biggest renewable energy investment to
date. SolarCity is the top U.S. residential solar installer.
As a so-called "tax equity" investor in the fund, Google can
claim federal tax credits worth 30 percent of a solar project's
cost to reduce its tax burden. Tax equity investors typically
enjoy returns of 8 to 10 percent.
The remaining $450 million of the fund comes primarily from
debt financing, according to SolarCity spokesman Jonathan Bass.
The investment is Google's second with SolarCity. The
company in 2011 established a $280 million fund with the
installer, which is backed by Tesla Motors Inc founder
Elon Musk. To date, Google has poured more than $1.5 billion
into renewable energy projects.
(Reporting By Nichola Groom; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)