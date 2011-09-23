* DOE loan aid finalization deadline Sept. 30
* SolarCity CEO sent letter to Republican lawmakers
* Ethanol, wind and geothermal companies get approval
By Nichola Groom and Timothy Gardner
LOS ANGELES/WASHINGTON, Sept 23 Solar panel
installer SolarCity said on Friday it was the second company in
as many days that will not get finalization of U.S. government
loan aid by a Sept. 30 deadline.
The Department of Energy informed SolarCity of its
inability to close the loan 48 hours ago, blaming increased
paperwork resulting from a Congressional investigation into the
Department of Energy's $535 million loan guarantee awarded to
bankrupt solar company Solyndra, SolarCity said in a letter to
the Republican lawmakers heading the probe.
The DOE loan guarantee program, which is under fire for
missing signs its first recipient of loan aid, Solyndra, was
bleeding money before it went bankrupt, has nearly $9 billion
in loans still to finalize.
SolarCity's $275 million loan guarantee was intended to
fund a plan, called SolarStrong, to install up to 160,000
rooftop solar systems on military family homes [ID:nN1E78616S].
The conditional loan guarantee was offered on Sept. 2,
SolarCity said.
"Unfortunately, Project SolarStrong, together with the
thousands of job years it would create and the benefits it
would bring to our country's military communities, is at risk
of becoming an unintended casualty of the controversy over
Solyndra," SolarCity CEO Lyndon Rive said in the letter.
Rive later said in an interview that SolarCity can furnish
the documents to the department in weeks, and that the
government loan aid could still be approved at a later date.
But he said the DOE's move could forced the company to look
to private financing for the project.
USRG Renewable Finance was the lead lender on the
SolarStrong project and Bank of America Merrill Lynch had
intended to provide debt financing and advisory services.
Just a day earlier, solar industry stalwart First Solar Inc
(FSLR.O) said it would not meet the DOE deadline for a loan
guarantee that would fund a huge solar power plant in
California. The project had received conditional approval for
$1.9 billion in loan aid in June.
Officials for both Sempra Energy (SRE.N) and SunPower Corp
SPWRA.O said they are continuing to work toward closing their
DOE loan guarantees for solar power plants.
A spokeswoman for solar thermal start-up SolarReserve would
not comment on the status of the company's conditional loan
guarantee offer.
THUMBS UP FOR ETHANOL, GEOTHERMAL, WIND
Several renewable energy companies that are not invested in
solar power got good news from the DOE on Friday.
POET, the world's largest ethanol producer, said on Friday
the DOE finalized $105 million in loan aid for a cellulosic
ethanol plant to be built in Iowa. [ID:nS1E78M1ST]
It also finalized a partial guarantee for up to $350
million in aid for three geothermal power facilities sponsored
by Ormat Nevada Inc (ORA.N).
In addition, DOE finalized a partial guarantee for nearly
$170 million for Granite Reliable Power, LLC. The aid will
support the building of a 99 megawatt wind power project in New
Hampshire, that will consist of 33 turbines built by Danish
company Vestas (VWS.CO).
(Reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles, Timothy Gardner
in Washington and Braden Reddall in San Francisco; editing by
Andre Grenon and Gunna Dickson)