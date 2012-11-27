By Nichola Groom
Nov 27 SolarCity Corp, a U.S. installer of
residential and commercial solar systems, said it expects its
initial public offering of 10.07 million shares to be priced at
between $13 and $15 apiece.
At the top end of the expected price range, the offering
would raise about $151 million and give the company a valuation
of more than $1 billion.
That would make SolarCity the second-most valuable
U.S.-listed solar company, behind First Solar Inc,
which has a market capitalization of more than $2.2 billion.
SolarCity will be an outlier among publicly-traded solar
companies, however, because that category until now has been
dominated by panel manufacturers, whose businesses and share
prices have suffered due to a global glut of solar panels that
has sent prices into a tailspin.
The Silicon Valley start-up, in contrast, is benefiting from
lower prices on the panels it installs. It has also grown
rapidly because it allows customers to lease its product for a
monthly fee, avoiding the hefty upfront costs of an outright
purchase.
"U.S. investors for a long time have wanted to have a way to
get leverage to the domestic solar market without having
exposure to manufacturing," said Raymond James analyst Pavel
Molchanov. "SolarCity is not a manufacturer of any kind and that
makes it a one-of-a-kind story in the public market today."
SolarCity is selling 10 million shares, while selling
shareholders will offer 65,012 shares in the offering, it said
in an amended filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Tuesday. ()
The stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Dec.
12 under the symbol "SCTY." SolarCity will have 71.71 million
shares outstanding after the offering, according to the filing.
SolarCity, which is based in San Mateo, California, has been
hailed as the alternative energy industry's most promising IPO
candidate since electric car company Tesla Motors Inc's
2010 debut. Tesla's founder and chief executive,
Elon Musk, is SolarCity's chairman and the first cousin of its
co-founders, Lyndon and Peter Rive.
Companies including Google Inc and U.S. Bancorp
have provided funds to finance SolarCity's projects.
Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and BofA Merrill Lynch are
among the underwriters to the offering.
SolarCity's venture capital backers include Draper Fisher
Jurvetson, DBL Investors, Mayfield Fund, Shea Ventures and Valor
Equity Partners.