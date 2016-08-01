Aug 1 Tesla Motors Inc said it would
buy solar panel installer SolarCity Corp for $2.6
billion in shares to form a one-stop clean energy shop.
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk is also chairman and a major
shareholder SolarCity. The combined entity will offer consumers
solar panels, home battery storage systems and electric cars
under a single brand.
SolarCity stockholders will receive 0.110 Tesla common
shares per SolarCity share, valuing SolarCity common stock at
$25.37 per share based on the 5-day volume weighted average
price of Tesla shares as of Friday.
