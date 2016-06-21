PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 2
Feb 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 21 Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc said it had made an offer to acquire solar panel maker SolarCity Corp in an all-stock deal.
Tesla said it offered $26.50-28.50 per share, which represents a premium of about 25-35 percent to SolarCity's Tuesday close.
Tesla shares fell 7 percent to $204 in extended trading on Tuesday, while SolarCity shares rose about 23 percent to $26.05. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
Feb 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Confirms that it is in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal to acquire outstanding shares of MJN for $90 per share in cash
* Expects to finance the possible transaction through a combination of cash and debt