LOS ANGELES Aug 13 SolarCity Corp on
Tuesday said it would buy direct marketing solar company
Paramount Solar for about $120 million in a deal that is
expected to help the U.S. panel installer cut the cost of
acquiring new customers.
Paramount Solar is majority owned by Guthy Renker LLC, the
direct marketing company best known for its Proactiv skin care
line. Guthy Renker's Chief Executive, Ben Van de Bunt, is
expected to join SolarCity's board of directors later this year.
Paramount has grown rapidly thanks to a business model that
relies on virtual sales direct to consumers. SolarCity's growth,
in comparison, has come from selling systems through its rapidly
expanding network of field sales agents. Paramount has sold
SolarCity systems for some time.
Adding Paramount's remote selling expertise will help
SolarCity reduce the overall amount it pays to attract new
customers, CEO Lyndon Rive said in an interview.
SolarCity will pay $116.3 million in stock for Paramount and
the remainder in cash. SolarCity's stock has been on a tear
since its initial public offering at $8 a share in December. It
was trading at $38.01 on the Nasdaq Tuesday morning.
SolarCity is backed by entrepreneur and Tesla Motors CEO
Elon Musk.