UPDATE 4-Dakota Access pipeline moves closer to completion -lawmakers
* Standing Rock Tribe says will take legal action (Adds DOJ declined comment, paragraph 6; adds related content items)
Aug 17 Solar panel installer SolarCity Corp , which recently accepted Tesla Motors Inc's $2.6 billion buyout offer, said CEO Lyndon Rive would now take $1 as annual salary, a steep drop from $275,000, as part of the company's cost-cutting plans.
The company said it would incur restructuring charges of about $3 million-$5 million as part of its cost-cutting efforts. (bit.ly/2bImyom)
Co-founder Peter Rive also agreed to take a cut in his annual salary to $1 from $275,000, effective Aug. 16, the company said in a regulatory filing. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Standing Rock Tribe says will take legal action (Adds DOJ declined comment, paragraph 6; adds related content items)
* But rising U.S. crude stocks, production undermine OPEC efforts
Jan 31 The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe said on Tuesday it will take legal action against the U.S. Army's decision to grant the final easement that will allow the Dakota Access Pipeline to be completed.