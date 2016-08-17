Aug 17 Solar panel installer SolarCity Corp , which recently accepted Tesla Motors Inc's $2.6 billion buyout offer, said CEO Lyndon Rive would now take $1 as annual salary, a steep drop from $275,000, as part of the company's cost-cutting plans.

The company said it would incur restructuring charges of about $3 million-$5 million as part of its cost-cutting efforts. (bit.ly/2bImyom)

Co-founder Peter Rive also agreed to take a cut in his annual salary to $1 from $275,000, effective Aug. 16, the company said in a regulatory filing. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)