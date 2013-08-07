Aug 7 U.S. solar installer SolarCity Corp on Wednesday reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly net loss as system deployments soared 71 percent.

The second-quarter net loss was $23.9 million, or 31 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $25.8 million, or $2.37 per share, a year ago. This year's results is based on a much larger number of shares outstanding.

Wall Street analysts had been expecting a loss of 38 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.