July 29 SolarCity Corp on Wednesday said solar installations were higher than expected in the second quarter due to strong demand for residential systems in California and on the U.S. East Coast.

The company installed 189 megawatts of solar panels in the quarter, topping its forecast of 180 MW. In the same period last year, SolarCity installed 106 MW. (Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Bill Rigby)