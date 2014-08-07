Aug 7 SolarCity Corp, the largest
installer of residential solar panels in the United States,
reported a 62 percent rise in quarterly sales amid
"unprecedented demand."
The company's revenue rose to $61.3 million in the second
quarter ended June 30 from $38 million a year earlier.
However, the net loss attributable to stockholders widened
to $47.7 million from $39.5 million as operating expenses jumped
123 percent.
SolarCity last reported a quarterly profit in the fourth
quarter of 2013. Prior to that, the company had not reported a
profit since the first quarter of 2012.
