By Leonora Walet
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Oct 20 Chinese solar companies,
grappling with huge debts, tepid demand and falling prices, risk
losing out on one of the few growth markets, with American solar
panel makers seeking to impose stiff duties on Chinese products.
A group of seven solar companies on Wednesday asked the U.S
government to impose anti-dumping duties on Chinese-made solar
energy products that they said unfairly undercut prices and
destroy thousands of American jobs. .
The coalition is being led by the U.S. arm of SolarWorld AG
, one of Germany's largest solar product manufacturers.
A steep decline in demand from Europe, which accounts for
more than three-fourths of Chinese solar module makers'
revenues, following subsidy cuts have made these companies more
reliant on the United States, and any escalation in trade
tensions could pose a major threat to them.
"If the U.S. takes action, it could have a serious impact on
Chinese solar players," said Min Li, head of alternative energy
at Yuanta Securities (Hong Kong).
The United States was the fourth-largest market for solar
last year behind Germany, Italy and Japan, and Chinese companies
such as Suntech Power Holdings , Yingli Green Energy
Holdings and Trina Solar eye growing their share
of revenue in that market from about 7 percent now.
Solar companies have been betting that the United States
could become the world's largest market in the next few years,
replacing Germany in the top spot as Berlin trims subsidies
there. Most analysts had forecast 2011 U.S. demand of 1.5 GW to
1.6 GW.
The spat over solar panels, which comes even as the Obama
administration faces criticism over its financial backing for
bankrupt U.S. solar panel maker Solyndra, marks the latest
irritant in relations between the world's two top economies.
The controversy comes at a sensitive time in U.S.-Chinese
trade relations. Earlier on Wednesday, China's Commerce Ministry
urged the United States not to "politicize" economic issues and
said that legislation in the U.S. Congress aimed at pressing the
Chinese to let the yuan currency rise more quickly violates
international trade rules.
Beijing insists it has been fair in its dealings with its
trade partners and adheres to its commitments with the World
Trade Organization.
"Since China's accession into the WTO, (we have) been in
strict compliance with the commitments under the WTO," said
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Jiang Yu.
"Our tariffs have declined significantly and have fallen
below the world average. In this regard, we will continue our
efforts," said Jiang.
TRADE WAR SEEN UNLIKELY
The US panel manufacturers' petition has caused some
concern over an escalation in protectionist measures between the
two nations, but industry analysts believe the issue is unlikely
to cause any significant rift.
"It is possible that in coming years, there will be more
disputes in this area," said Tu Xinquan, associate director of
the China Institute for WTO studies at the University of
International Business and Economics.
"However, I don't think it will turn into a trade war since
both sides are basically dependent on WTO rulings or
WTO-consistent trade remedy laws," said Tu.
SolarWorld and its six partners are seeking anti-dumping
duties of more than 100 percent to offset below-market Chinese
pricing and additional countervailing duties against Chinese
subsidies.
They say Chinese producers can aggressively undercut
American prices because they receive massive cash grants and
other subsidies in China such as tax breaks, discounted raw
materials, discounted land, power and water, multibillion-dollar
preferential loans, export assistance grants and preferential
export insurance.
Solarworld U.S. unit did not rule out the possibility of its
parent filing a similar case in Germany.
"The danger of this kind of petition is that other markets
may follow suit," said Yuanta's Li.
"If the petition succeeds in getting attention from the U.S.
government we may see similar actions from other countries," he
said.
(Additional reporting by Sui-Lee Wee and Michael Martina in
BEIJING; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)