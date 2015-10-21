BRIEF-Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices
* Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices to enable complete cable infrastructure solutions
Oct 21 SolarWinds Inc, a U.S. provider of information technology management software to businesses, said it agreed to be taken private by investment firms Silver Lake Partners and Thoma Bravo LLC for $4.5 billion.
The offer of $60.10 per share in cash represents a premium of 19.7 percent to SolarWinds' Tuesday closing price.
SolarWinds said on Friday that it was exploring strategic alternatives after Reuters reported that the company was in talks to sell itself. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, March 30 The auto supplier industry will see further megamergers in the wake of ZF's acquisition of TRW and Intel's acquisition of Mobileye, ZF Chief Executive Stefan Sommer said on Thursday.