BRIEF-Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital announces pricing of public offering
March 7 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc
April 30 Network management software maker SolarWinds Inc forecast weak second-quarter results as it struggles to sell new licenses.
SolarWinds shares fell 10 percent in extended trading.
The company, which makes software to move data over business networks, expects second-quarter adjusted earnings of between 37 cents and 38 cents a share, on revenue of $77.8 million to $78.8 million.
Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of 39 cents a share and revenue of $80.7 million.
March 7 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc
CHICAGO, March 6 Top U.S. chicken and egg companies ramped up procedures to protect birds from avian flu on Monday, a day after the federal government confirmed the nation's first case of the virus at a commercial operation in more than a year.
* Q4 average production of 20,447 boe/d (92% oil) representing an increase of 38% over comparable period in 2015