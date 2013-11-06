FRANKFURT Nov 6 Germany's SolarWorld is close to taking over one of Bosch's solar panel plants, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the car parts supplier seeks to cut its losses in the solar sector.

A glut of solar equipment has led to a pricing slump over the past four years, throwing many companies into crisis and leading some of them, including former heavyweights Q-Cells , Solon and Conergy, to file for insolvency.

SolarWorld and Bosch are in talks about the latter's photovoltaics plant in Arnstadt, Germany, and a deal could be announced as early as this week, the sources said. The plant has about 1,800 employess.

SolarWorld declined to comment, while Bosch said that it is still in talks with potential investors.

Bosch said in March that it would end solar panel production early next year and put parts of the business up for sale after losing 2.4 billion euros ($3.23 billion) since creating the photovoltaics unit in 2008.

Bosch is not the only large group to end its foray into the solar industry, which rewarded investors with lavish returns during its boom in the mid-2000s. German engineering conglomerate Siemens last year said it was pulling the plug on its loss-making solar energy business. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner und Arno Schuetze; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach and David Goodman)