* SolarWorld declines to comment
* SolarWorld to release statement by weekend - spokesman
* Filing marks latest development in industry trade war
By Anneli Palmen and Christoph Steitz
DUESSELDORF/FRANKFURT, July 25 The solar
industry's ongoing trade war reached Europe after a group of
solar companies, led by Germany's SolarWorld, filed an
anti-dumping complaint against Chinese rivals with the European
Commission, a person familiar with the matter said.
A spokesman for SolarWorld -- which had previously signalled
its intention to submit a complaint -- declined to comment,
saying only that the group would publish a press release on the
matter at the end of the week.
SolarWorld spearheaded a similar initiative in the United
States, leading the world's largest economy in May to impose
duties on solar panel imports from China, and ruling in favour
of local firms that accused Chinese firms of price dumping.
Under the U.S. decision, 59 Chinese solar companies are
facing an import duty of about 31 percent, including Yingli
Green Energy, LDK Solar, Canadian Solar
, Hanwha Solar One, JA Solar Holding
and Jinko Solar.
Depending on the size of potential duties in Europe,
punitive action could deal another massive blow to Chinese
makers of cells and modules.
Europe is still the most important market for solar
products, accounting for 74 percent of global installations in
2011, according to industry association EPIA.
It is also the main market for Chinese producers of cells
and modules which have been eating away market share vis-à-vis
their European peers for years.
In 2011, 57 percent of all solar cells were produced in
China, with Taiwan a distant second at 11 percent, data by
industry publication Photon showed. At close to 7 percent,
Germany - the world's largest solar market by total
installations - came third.
DESTRUCTIVE ACTIONS
Western solar companies have been at odds with their Chinese
counterparts for years, alleging they receive lavish credit
lines to offer modules at cheaper prices, while European players
struggle to refinance.
Experts fear trade action in Europe could take the trade war
to the next level, prompting China to retaliate by taking
similar measures against Western solar companies.
Last week, China said it would open investigations into
imported U.S. and South Korean solar-grade polysilicon.
The SolarWorld-led submission drew protests from large parts
of the industry, that have been arguing that a trade war would
hurt all parts of the solar sector.
"We hope that the European Commission will recognise that
any protectionist measures would harm the entire European solar
industry and that a misguided trade war would undermine years of
progress," said Jerry Stokes, head of European business at
China's Suntech, the world's No.1 maker of solar cells.
The U.S.-based Coalition for Affordable Solar Energy (CASE)
said it was "very disheartened by SolarWorld's unnecessary and
destructive actions and urge the EU to reject their petition".
The European Commission declined to comment.
Following the submission of the industry complaint, the
Commission has 45 calendar days to decide whether there are
enough grounds to proceed with an investigation.
If the Commission goes ahead with an investigation, it has
nine months to decide whether to impose provisional duties and
must conclude its investigation within 15 months.
