* Considering steps in Europe after U.S. complaint - CEO
* Germany's BSW says price plunge caused by uneven
conditions
* Shares up 3.5 percent
(Adds BSW statement, details, links)
By Christoph Steitz and Anneli Palmen
FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Oct 20 German group
SolarWorld said it may take steps against alleged
price dumping by Chinese rivals in Europe after its U.S. unit
filed a complaint, the latest move in the solar trade war.
"We are currently reviewing several options for how to throw
this forward over here," SolarWorld Chief Executive Frank Asbeck
told Reuters on Thursday.
SolarWorld Industries Americas said on Wednesday it had
filed a complaint on behalf of seven U.S. solar panel makers,
asking for duties on Chinese solar products.
The U.S. solar companies said Chinese producers can
aggressively undercut U.S. prices because they receive cash
grants and other subsidies in China.
"The EU has to wake up now to make sure we are having fair
competition over here, too," Asbeck said.
Western sector players have criticised Chinese solar
companies for years, alleging they receive lavish credit lines
to offer modules at cheaper prices, while European players
struggle to refinance.
Chinese solar companies such as Suntech , Yingli
and JA Solar have in the past secured generous
loans via the China Development Bank (CDB).
In late 2010, the U.S.-based United Steelworkers union (USW)
had already blamed China's aid to its solar industry for
creating a supply glut that drove down panel prices 40 percent
in 2009 and pushed American competitors out of the market.
Carsten Koernig, managing director of the German solar
industry association BSW said the massive price declines in the
solar industry were "not a result of innovation but of uneven
political conditions".
SolarWorld's Asbeck last month said there was no fair
competition in the solar industry, adding that the Chinese
government had made credit guarantees of more than 21 billion
euros to its solar companies in 2011 alone.
Shares in SolarWorld were up 3.5 percent by 1100 GMT, the
second-biggest gainer in Frankfurt's technology index. Silvia
Quandt analyst Sebastian Zank said that the move to file claims
in the United States should improve sentiment on the stock,
which is down nearly 60 percent year-to-date.
(Editing by Dan Lalor and Elaine Hardcastle)