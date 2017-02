FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF Oct 20 Germany's SolarWorld may take further steps against alleged price dumping by Chinese rivals in Europe, its chief executive said, after its U.S. unit late on Wednesday said it had filed a similar complaint.

"We're currently reviewing several options for how to throw this forward over here," Frank Asbeck told Reuters on Thursday.

SolarWorld Industries Americas, the company's U.S. unit, late on Wednesday said it had filed a complaint on behalf of seven U.S. solar panel makers, asking for duties on Chinese solar products. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Anneli Palmen)