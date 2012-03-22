* Says expects positive EBIT in 2012
* 2011 net loss 299 million euros
* Says EU could launch complaint against Chinese solar
imports
* Shares down 3.3 pct
(Recasts, adds CEO comments, details, quotes)
By Christoph Steitz
BONN, Germany, March 22 Germany's SolarWorld
aims to return to profit on an operating level this
year, after massive declines in module prices and factory
closures led it to post a huge net loss in 2011, considered the
worst year for the industry so far.
"The year 2011 was a tough one for the industry and not
satisfactory for SolarWorld," said Chief Executive Frank Asbeck,
nicknamed "sun king" for his outgoing nature.
Large impairments on outdated production sites in the United
States and Germany caused the group to post an operating loss of
233 million in 2011, while it racked up a net loss of 299
million euros.
This compares with an operating profit of 193 million euros
and a net profit of 87 million in 2010 for the maker of solar
cells, modules and wafers used in solar power generation.
"These are shocking numbers and it fits right into the
industry's current crisis," a trader said. At 1140 GMT, shares
in SolarWorld were trading 3.3 percent lower, at the bottom of
Frankfurt's technology index.
Solar companies in Europe and the United States have been
hit hard by a toxic mix of oversupply, falling prices, low-cost
Asian competition and lower government subsidies, on which the
industry still depends.
This has already triggered a wave of bankruptcies in the
United States, most notably panel maker Solyndra LLC and
Evergreen Solar. In Germany, peers including Solon
, Solar Millennium and Solarhybrid
filed for insolvency in recent months.
SolarWorld has, therefore, spearheaded an initiative against
Asian low-cost competition through its U.S. arm, resulting in
duties on imports from China that were announced by the U.S.
Commerce Department earlier this week.
The U.S. is SolarWorld's largest foreign market, accounting
for more than 21 percent of 2011 group sales. The company aims
to generate 75 percent of sales in markets outside Germany in
the future, up from 58 percent last year.
SolarWorld is also working on a trade complaint in the EU
which Asbeck said it hoped to file in the European summer, when
it has gathered enough support among Europe's solar companies.
"However, I see a high probability that the EU will start a
complaint itself and follow the U.S.'s example," Asbeck said.
The U.S. Commerce Department announced on Tuesday duties
ranging from 2.90 percent to 4.73 percent, much lower than
anticipated. But an additional ruling in May is still
outstanding and could drive up the final amount, Asbeck said.
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
(Additional reporting by Daniela Pegna in Frankfurt; Editing by
Helen Massy-Beresford)