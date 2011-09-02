* Pools production at plant in Hillsboro, Oregon
BERLIN, SEPT 2 SolarWorld , Germany's
No.2 solar company by sales, will shut down production at one of
its U.S.-based solar module plants, looking to cut costs in
response to falling prices, demand and tougher competition that
squeeze margins.
The company said on Friday that while it would retain and
further strengthen sales and distribution at its site in
Camarillo, California, production would be pooled at its plant
in Hillsboro, Oregon.
Europe's solar companies have looked for growth abroad as
governments in Italy and Germany, the world's two largest solar
markets, cut back support for the sector.
At the same time, they are desperate to cut costs as Asian
rivals eat into their markets, helped by lower production costs
and better financing conditions.
"With this, we will continue to keep our wage cost share at
below 10 percent," SolarWorld's Chief Executive Frank Asbeck
said in a statement.
"It means that we offer quality from Germany and quality
made in the U.S. that is competitive with the Far East."
SolarWorld did not say how many jobs would be affected by
the closure of production at Camarillo, which it had acquired as
part of its takeover of most of Shell's (RDSa.L) solar
activities in 2006.
According to industry group EPIA, the United States could
become the world's third-biggest market this year.
