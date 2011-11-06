Nov 6 United Airlines, the world's largest air
carrier, will make the first U.S. commercial flight using an
"advanced biofuel" on Monday, algae-based biofuel maker
Solazyme Inc SZYM.O said.
The flight from Houston to Chicago will take the Boeing
(BA.N) 737-800 from the former home city of Continental
Airlines to the base of United, which took over Continental
last year to form United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N).
The Solajet fuel blend includes 60 percent petroleum-based
jet fuel and 40 percent biofuel, Solazyme said.
Shares of South San Francisco-based Solazyme were floated
on Nasdaq in May, but have nearly halved in value since then as
prospects for its industry have dimmed along with the broader
economy, given its reliance on government funding.
