* Q4 adj EPS $0.62 vs est $0.60

* Q4 rev $182.1 mln vs est $175.5 mln

* Sees FY 2012 rev $822-$832 mln vs est $811.4 mln

* Sees FY 2012 adj EPS $2.85-$2.90 vs est $2.83 (Follows alerts)

Aug 24 Solera Holdings Inc , which makes software for the auto insurance industry, reported higher-than-expected quarterly results, helped by strong revenue growth across its units and forecast a strong fiscal 2012.

For fiscal 2012, the company expects an adjusted earnings of $2.85-$2.90 a share and revenue of $822-$832 million.

Analysts on an average were expecting a profit of $2.83 a share and revenue of $811.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter net income rose to $17.2 million, or 24 cents a share, compared with $18.6 million, or 26 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 62 cents a share, ahead of market consensus of 60 cents a share.

Revenue rose 18 percent to $182.1 million against analysts' expectations of $175.5 million.

Shares of the San Diego-based company closed at $56.55 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)