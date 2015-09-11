Sept 11 Solera Holdings Inc, the
insurance claims processing software maker that has sought to
sell itself in a leveraged buyout, has so far failed to agree on
an acquisition price with private equity firms, people familiar
with the matter said on Friday.
Buyout firms Vista Equity Partners and Thoma Bravo LLC have
made offers that failed to meet Solera's valuation expectations,
the people said.
Solera is now trying to sell itself to another company
rather than an investment firm, the people said. Among the
companies Solera has reached out to solicit interest is IHS Inc
, an information services company based in Englewood,
Colorado, the people added.
IHS declined to comment.
Westlake, Texas-based Solera did not immediately respond to
a request for comment.
Thoma Bravo is trying to improve on its offer by increasing
the amount of money it is seeking to borrow from banks for the
deal, some of the people said. It is not clear if banks will
provide Thoma Bravo with the financing it needs.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
negotiations are confidential.
Thoma Bravo and Vista Equity both declined to comment.
Solera, founded in 2005, has a market capitalization of
$3.22 billion.
On Aug. 20 Solera said it was exploring a "variety of
strategic alternatives." The company hired Rothschild as its
financial adviser while its board of directors' special
committee hired adviser Centerview Partners LLC and the law firm
Sullivan & Cromwell.
According to Solera's website, the company's clients include
the 10 largest insurance companies in Europe and the United
States.
Private equity firms have been active acquirers of insurance
services providers, attracted by their resilience in financial
downturns
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by
Leslie Adler)