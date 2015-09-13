NEW YORK, Sept 13 Private equity firm Vista
Equity Partners has agreed to acquire Solera Holdings Inc
after raising its offer to $55.85 per share in cash,
valuing the insurance claims processing software maker at $6.5
billion, including debt, a person familiar with the matter said
on Sunday.
The price per share is a 13-percent premium over Solera's
share price on Friday, when the stock closed up 3.9 percent.
Vista expects the transaction to enhance its position as an
acquirer of data companies and enterprise application software.
The deal is the largest in Vista's history, the person said.
Bloomberg reported earlier on Sunday that the parties had
agreed to the terms.
Investors in the deal include Broad Street Principal
Investments, a Goldman Sachs Group affiliate, and an investment
subsidiary of Koch Industries, the person said. Koch is to hold
equity and preferred securities and the Goldman affiliate is to
own preferred securities and hold debt.
On Aug. 20, Solera said it was exploring a "variety of
strategic alternatives." The company hired Rothschild as its
financial adviser while its board of directors' special
committee hired adviser Centerview Partners LLC and the law firm
Sullivan & Cromwell.
According to Solera's website, the company's clients include
the 10 largest insurance companies in Europe and the United
States.
Private equity firms have been active buyers of insurance
services providers, attracted by their resilience in financial
downturns. In August, Thoma Bravo acquired iPipeline, a provider
of software to the life insurance industry. Last year, New
York-based KKR & Co LP, bought Sedgwick Claims Management
Services Inc for $2.4 billion from private equity peer Hellman &
Friedman LLC.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by
Nick Zieminski)