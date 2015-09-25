Sept 25 IHS Inc is preparing to submit
an offer next week for Solera Holdings Inc, the software
maker that agreed this month to sell itself to Vista Equity
Partners LLC for $6.5 billion, including debt, people familiar
with the matter said.
IHS, an information services firm, is looking to reduce its
exposure to the energy sector after several of its clients
slashed spending amid plummeting oil prices. It sees synergies
between Solera, whose software is used for the processing of car
insurance claims, and R. L. Polk & Co, an automotive data
company that it acquired in 2013, according to the sources.
IHS is planning a stock-and-cash offer that will exceed
Vista's offer of $55.85 per share, the people said on Friday. It
has lined up at least three banks to provide debt financing for
its offer, the people added.
Reuters first reported that Solera and IHS were in talks
before Vista Equity, a technology-focused private equity firm,
clinched a deal. IHS wants to make its offer next week so it has
enough time to negotiate a deal with Solera before Oct. 11, the
sources said. After that point, the deal termination fee that
Solera would have to pay Vista Equity to agree to sell itself to
IHS rises from $38.2 million to $114.4 million.
IHS's market capitalization is $7.6 billion. Given that
Vista Equity's offer was all in cash, IHS will have to show that
its currency is valuable enough for its bid for Solera to be
superior, the people said.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential. IHS and Vista Equity declined to
comment, while Solera did not respond to a request for comment.
Based in Englewood, Colorado, IHS provides research and
analysis across various industries for business and governments
in 150 countries. It has expanded into the automotive space in
recent years and now owns CARFAX, which provides vehicle history
information for buyers and sellers of used cars and light
trucks, as well as used car listings.
Solera, based in Westlake, Texas, processes more than 230
million insurance transactions annually in 75 countries under
brands such as Audatex. It was founded in a garage in 2005 by
CEO Tony Aquila.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Editing by Christian
Plumb)