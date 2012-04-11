April 11 Solera Holdings unit Audatex
North America Inc on Tuesday added $400 million of senior notes
to an existing issue, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service.
The sale took place in the 144a private placement market.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $300 million.
JP Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.
BORROWER: SOLERA HOLDINGS
AMT $400 MLN COUPON 6.75 PCT MATURITY 06/15/2018
TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 102.72 FIRST PAY 12/15/2012
MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 6 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/13/2012
S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 567 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
