Dec 22 Soletron, a start-up backed by former
Adobe Systems (ADBE.O) Chief Executive Bruce Chizen, is
building an online marketplace for streetwear and sneakers, a
market that is worth almost $60 billion by one estimate.
Soletron, run by Shane Robinson and Allen Steigman, raised
about $250,000 from angel investors including Chizen in early
2011 and launched its market in November. The company is
raising more money in a series A round of venture capital
financing early next year and Chizen plans to invest in the
business again then.
"Urban wear is a huge niche that no one really pays
attention to," Chizen told Reuters. "To become the Etsy of the
streetwear market -- that's the whole idea."
Etsy, an online marketplace for handmade and vintage
products launched in 2005, now has over 12 million members and
saw sales of almost $500 million this year, through November.
Soletron has about 50 streetwear and sneaker designers
selling more than 1,200 products so far. Brands include
Dunkelvolk, Nooka and Kanvas Kings.
The company collects transaction fees from linking
designers and buyers and generates other revenue from
advertising and member subscriptions.
Robinson and Steigman have big plans because their target
market is potentially huge. There is little official data on
this part of the apparel market, but accounting firm Grant
Thorton pegged urban apparel sales at $58 billion in 2006.
U.S. teenagers aged 15 to 19 spend $22 billion a year on
fashion products, according to estimates by Piper Jaffray.
Action sports brands, Wall Street's term for streetwear brands
like Volcom, Quiksilver ZQK.N and Hurley, have been the most
popular among wealthier teens since late 2008, according
surveys conducted by the investment bank.
Volcom was acquired by French luxury giant PPR (PRTP.PA)
this year, and Nike (NKE.N) owns Hurley.
"This industry is the proverbial sleeping giant of the
retail and e-commerce worlds," Robinson said.
Soletron is competing against Karmaloop, an online
streetwear retailer that is on course to generate about $130
million in revenue this year. The company, run by Greg Selkoe,
has an online marketplace called Kazba, which accounts for
about 10 percent of sales.
"There's room for more people doing it," Selkoe said.
"18 to 24 year-olds have spending power of $90 billion in
the U.S. and a good 20 percent of that money goes into buying
into this type of clothing and sneakers," he added.
"Extrapolate globally and that's a massive market."
