ABIDJAN, June 4 Ivory Coast brewer Solibra said its net profit for 2014 fell 35 percent to 11.49 billion CFA francs ($20 million) compared with the previous year.

Turnover slipped to 141.96 billion CFA francs during the year from 151.36 billion CFA francs in 2013, the firm said in a statement late on Wednesday, but gave no reason for the decline.

($1 = 583.2300 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and James Macharia)