Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 10 Solid, Inc. :
* Says it to issue the third unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 35 bln won in proceeds
* Maturity date of May 11, 2021, yield to maturity of 5.0 pct and annual coupon of 1.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds
* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 4,731 won per share, and a conversion period from May 12, 2017 to April 11, 2021
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/BKe8wJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)