WELLINGTON Aug 16 New Zealand state-owned coal miner Solid Energy said on Thursday it was reviewing its operations given falling international commodity prices, and ongoing strength in the New Zealand dollar.

It said it expected revenues to fall about NZ$200 million ($161.38 million) in the current financial year because of falling demand and prices for coal.

"While many in the industry still expect demand, driven by Asia, to pick up again strongly sometime in 2013 Solid Energy needs to plan to withstand these market conditions for at least the next 12 months and possibly for 24 months or longer," Chief Executive Officer Don Elder said in a statement.

Solid Energy is one of four state-owned energy companies slated for partial privatisation over the next three to five years as part of a government policy of paying down debt and returning to budget surplus.

The first sale, a minority stake in Mighty River Power, is set to be launched as soon as next month. ($1 = 1.2393 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)