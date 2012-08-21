WELLINGTON Aug 21 State-owned coal miner Solid
Energy New Zealand Ltd will not be partly privatised
before its financial performance improves, the Finance Minister
said on Tuesday.
Solid Energy is one of four state-owned companies slated for
partial privatisation over the next three to five years as part
of a government policy to raise as much as NZ$7 billion ($5.66
billion) through asset sales to reduce debt and return to a
budget surplus.
"We would only take any of these companies to the market if
they are in good shape for investment and Solid Energy right now
certainly isn't," Bill English told reporters. "We wouldn't be
planning to float it any time soon."
Last week, Solid Energy said it was reviewing its operations
as international coal demand and prices had fallen, while a
strong New Zealand dollar had dented returns.
Solid Energy, which has previously been valued between
NZ$1.7 billion and NZ$2.8 billion, said last week that it
expected revenue to fall by about NZ$200 million in the current
financial year.
Last year it produced about 4 million tonnes of mostly
semi-soft and hard coking coal, much of which was exported to
India and China.
"It's got some fairly substantial issues that they have
signalled. Whether it ends up being able to be floated would
depend on whether they can get in suitable shape for public
investors," English said.
The first sale, a minority stake in power generator and
retailer Mighty River Power Ltd, is set to be
launched as soon as next month.
($1 = 1.2359 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto; Editing by Chris Lewis)