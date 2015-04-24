HELSINKI, April 24 The Finnish government's investment holding company Solidium said on Friday its vice chairman, Eija Ailasmaa, has resigned following the sacking of its chairman earlier this week.

The Finnish government on Wednesday dismissed Chairman Pekka Ala-Pietila, a former top executive at Nokia, due to disagreements over the running of the company, which manages the state's holdings in 12 listed companies. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Greg Mahlich)