Nov 6 Solidium Oy

* Says placed 100 million shares in Teliasonera AB, representing about 2.3 percent of outstanding share capital of Teliasonera

* Says has agreed to not dispose of any further shares of Teliasonera for a period of 90 days following announcement of equity offering on Nov. 5, 2014, subject to certain customary exceptions