HELSINKI Nov 6 The Finnish government's investment arm Solidium has sold a stake of 2.3 percent in Swedish mobile operator TeliaSonera to institutional investors.

The move was part of the government's drive to raise funds from state holdings as it aims to curb public debt.

Solidium said it sold 100 million Telia shares at a discount of 2.85 percent to the stock's last closing price, raising 5.04 billion Swedish crowns ($683.6 million). The offering was first announced late on Wednesday.

"There had been a good development in the market during the last few weeks ... We are very satisfied with the price," said Petter Soderstrom, investment director at Solidium.

Telia shares fell 2.2 percent to 50.75 crowns by 0939 GMT in Stockholm. They are still up 11 percent since mid-October.

Solidium sold the shares at 50.42 crowns each. Its stake in Telia fell to 7.8 percent as a result of the sale, in which UBS was the lead manager and bookrunner.

Solidium has holdings in 12 listed companies, worth about 7.5 billion euros ($9 billion). Around half of the value of the fund is in the Telia stake and a 12-percent stake in holding group Sampo.

Solidium could sell more shares from its holdings soon after a Finnish minister told Reuters last month that the government aims to raise more than 1 billion euros from the fund.

($1 = 7.3730 Swedish crown; $1 = 0.7992 euro) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Pravin Char)