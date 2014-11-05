Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HELSINKI Nov 5 Finnish state's investment arm Solidium on Wednesday said it would sell 100 million shares, representing a stake of 2.3 percent, in Swedish telecoms operator TeliaSonera.
Solidium currently owns 10.1 percent of the company, stemming from a Swedish-Finnish merger. It said it expects to announce the outcome of the offering, in which UBS is the lead manager and sole bookrunner, on Thursday.
TeliaSonera shares closed at 51.90 Swedish crowns ($7.04) in Stockholm.
The announcement comes after the Finnish minister overseeing ownership in companies told Reuters the government aims to raise more than 1 billion euros from Solidium as it looks to curb debt growth.
($1 = 7.3769 Swedish crown) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, editing by David Evans)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)