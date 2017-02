MOSCOW, Sept 26 Russian carmaker Sollers posted a net income of 897 million roubles ($28 million) in the first half of 2011, comparing with a net loss of 1.38 billion roubles in the year-early period, a company's spokesman said on Monday.

The company also said its revenues for January-June period jumped by 55.7 percent to 31.5 billion roubles.

Sollers signed a joint venture with Ford earlier this year to build vehicles in Russia and take advantage of government incentives to boost production. ($1 = 32.034 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)