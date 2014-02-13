PARIS Feb 13 French online classified ads and directories group Solocal, formerly known as Pages Jaunes, said on Thursday that it planned to launch a capital increase of 440 million euros ($598 million).

Solocal also said it would start discussions with its lenders to extend its debt maturities from September 2015 to March 2020 in consideration for a repayment of 400 million euros.

Solocal confirmed its 2014 outlook. ($1 = 0.7359 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leila Abboud)