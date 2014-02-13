BRIEF-Beijing Forever Technology cuts size of share private placement
* Says adjusts private placement plan, to raise up to 750 million yuan ($108.59 million) from up to 850 million yuan previously
PARIS Feb 13 French online classified ads and directories group Solocal, formerly known as Pages Jaunes, said on Thursday that it planned to launch a capital increase of 440 million euros ($598 million).
Solocal also said it would start discussions with its lenders to extend its debt maturities from September 2015 to March 2020 in consideration for a repayment of 400 million euros.
Solocal confirmed its 2014 outlook. ($1 = 0.7359 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leila Abboud)
* Says adjusts private placement plan, to raise up to 750 million yuan ($108.59 million) from up to 850 million yuan previously
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 13 StrongLed Lighting Systems (Cayman) Co Ltd: