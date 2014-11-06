BRIEF-Avid Technology Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing
* Avid Technology Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2niuBwr) Further company coverage:
Nov 6 Solocal Group SA
* Q3 consolidated revenues 229.3 million euros (67 pct Internet), down 7.9 pct
* 2014 revenues and normalised gross operating margin expected around low end of announced guidance (revenues decrease between 3 pct and 6 pct, and normalised gross operating margin expected between 355 million euros and 375 million euros)
* Maintained objective of return to global growth in 2015 by generating about 75 pct of revenues on Internet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avid Technology Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2niuBwr) Further company coverage:
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
* Unisys Corp says CEO Peter A. Altabef's 2016 total compensation was $5.9 million versus $6.2 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: