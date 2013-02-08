Feb 8 An earthquake with a preliminary 7.1 magnitude struck 270 miles (435 km) east of Kira Kira on the Solomon Islands on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate tsunami warnings or reports of damage.

An 8.0 magnitude earthquake set off a tsunami that killed at least five people in a remote part of the Solomon Islands on Wednesday and triggered evacuations across the South Pacific. There have been numerous aftershocks. (Editing by Nick Macfie)