March 19 U.S. solar maker SoloPower Inc said on
Monday it named General Wesley Clark, the former head of NATO's
European operations, to its board of directors as it seeks to
raise money to bring a new major production plant on line.
The privately owned company, which makes flexible
photovoltaic panels, is constructing a new production plant in
Portland, Oregon, that will eventually have an annual output
capacity of 400 megawatts.
Unlike most solar manufacturers that use polysilicon to turn
sunlight into electricity inside their panels, SoloPower's
flexible modules use a copper-indium-gallium-selenide (CIGS)
mix.
CIGS technology makes up just a small part of the global
solar market, but SoloPower CEO Tim Harris told Reuters the
company's lightweight equipment is targeted for commercial
rooftops that cannot bear the load of traditional
polysilicon-based equipment.
"There's a lot of demand for the right product at the right
price," he said.
Harris declined to comment on SoloPower's pricing versus
other solar competitors, but said the company was steadily
increasing the efficiency of modules.
Last year, SoloPower won a $197 million loan guarantee from
the U.S. Department of Energy to help construct its new factory.
Those government supports have been crucial to the
fast-growing U.S. market, but drew criticism last year when
Solyndra collapsed into bankruptcy after receiving more than
$500 million in government funding.
SoloPower is planning to raise funds from investors to help
fund its growth, Harris said, but is not currently planning to
seek a public listing of its shares.
Currently, the top investors in the company include Hudson
Clean Energy Partners, Crosslink Capital, Convexa, and
Firsthand.
(Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by Leslie Adler)