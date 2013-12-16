Dec 16 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
said on Monday it would acquire Solta Medical Inc
for about $236 million in cash, giving it access to
products used in procedures such as skin rejuvenation, skin
tightening and body contouring.
Last month, Solta said it had retained Piper Jaffray as its
adviser to explore a possible sale, in light of falling profits
from its medical equipment business and pressure from activist
investor Voce Capital Management LLC.
Valeant would acquire all of the outstanding common stock of
Solta for $2.92 per share in cash, which represents a 40 percent
premium to Solta's closing share price on Dec. 13. The deal is
expected to close in the first quarter of 2014.
"The acquisition of Solta will bring tremendous value to
Valeant's current aesthetic portfolio and together with our
previous acquisitions, will create the broadest aesthetic
portfolio in the industry," said Valeant Chief Executive Michael
Pearson, in a statement.