Dec 16 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , which agreed on Monday to buy Solta Medical Inc, is one of Canada's fastest-rising stocks.

The company was formed when Biovail bought U.S.-based Valeant in September 2010 for $3.3 billion and took its name.

Already this year, the Montreal, Quebec-based company acquired contact-lens-maker Bausch + Lomb Holdings Inc and won a short bidding war over Germany's Merz Pharma Group to acquire Obagi Medical Products, which makes skin care products.

Following are highlights of recent M&A activity involving Valeant: 2013 Dec. 16 - Valeant agrees to buy Solta Medical Inc for about $236 million in cash. The company focuses on aesthetics, or beauty products, such as treatments for wrinkles and fat reduction. May - Valeant agrees to buy Bausch + Lomb from Warburg Pincus LLC for $8.7 billion. April - Talks reportedly stall on an acquisition of U.S.-based Actavis Inc, the third-largest global generic drugmaker. April - Wins bidding war to acquire U.S. cosmetic products maker Obagi Medical Products Inc for about $377 million. Feb. 1 - Acquired Natur Produkt International, JSC, a specialty pharmaceutical company in Russia, for $163 million. 2012 Dec. 7 - Acquires Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp for $2.6 billion in cash. Sept. 24 - Buys Visudyne, a drug used to treat age-related blindness, from Canadian biotech firm QLT Inc for $112.5 million. June 15 - Buys privately held OraPharma for about $312 million to enter the dental market. May 24 - Agrees to acquire certain assets from Swiss Herbal. May 23 - Acquires certain assets from University Medical Pharmaceuticals Corp. April 18 - Buys certain assets from Atlantis Pharma to expand its footprint in Mexico. April 12 - Acquires U.S.-based Pedinol Pharmacal Inc to complement its existing dermatology business. Feb 13 - Buys closely held Eyetech Inc to expand its ophthalmology business presence. Feb 1 - Acquires Brazil's Probiotica Laboratorios Ltd for 150 million reais ($86 million), boosting its sports food supplement offerings. Jan 30 - Withdraws a sweetened bid for ISTA Pharmaceuticals Inc, cites a lack of progress in talks. 2011 Nov 21 - Buys Australia's iNova Pharmaceuticals from private equity firms Archer Capital and Ironbridge for A$625 million ($623 million) in upfront payment. Deal includes an additional A$75 million in milestone payments. October - Valeant acquires control of Afexa Life Sciences Inc, the maker of the Cold-FX flu treatment. July 15 - Pays $345 million to buy the skincare unit of Johnson & Johnson-owned Janssen Pharmaceuticals. July 11 - Acquires Sanofi's Dermik skincare business for $425 million in cash. May 24 - Buys Lithuanian group Sanitas for about 314 million euros ($443 million). March 29 - Makes an unsolicited $5.7 billion bid for Cephalon Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd later tops Valeant's bid. Feb 1 - Acquires PharmaSwiss, a Swiss-based privately held branded generic drugs company, for 350 million euros. (Compiled by Sriraj Kalluvila in Bangalore and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; editing by Jim Marshall)