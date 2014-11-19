Nov 19 Solteq Plc

* Says co-operation negotiations have ended

* As a result of these negotiations 20 employments will be terminated

* Says possible temporary layoffs of 20 employees at most will be carried out by June 30, 2015 if it is required by company's production and economic situation