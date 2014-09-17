Sept 17 Solteq Plc

* Says Solteq will supply new POS equipment with peripheral devices to all Alko's shops

* Says Solteq estimates that total value of deal is about 2.1 million euros

* Says deal is not expected to have material impact on Solteq's financial result for current year