Nov 6 Solteq Plc :

* Solteq and Kuntapro agreed on significant collaboration

* Kuntapro Oy selected Solteq Solar Solutions as its service ERP solution

* Says agreement signed now is not estimated to have a material impact on Solteq's financial performance for 2014

* Says in future, Solteq Solax will be part of Kuntapro's Kuntax ERP system