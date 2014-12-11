Dec 11 Solteq Plc :

* Solteq - internal arrangement of business operations

* Says Enterprise Asset & Service Business Management -segment is transferred to a new subsidiary which is completely owned by company

* Says business transfer arrangement will be executed on 1.1.2015

* Says purpose of arrangement is to enhance group's operations and controllability by dividing different business models to separate companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)