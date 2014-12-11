BRIEF-Adobe Systems sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share about $0.66
* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q2 non GAAP earnings per share of about $0.94
Dec 11 Solteq Plc :
* Solteq - internal arrangement of business operations
* Says Enterprise Asset & Service Business Management -segment is transferred to a new subsidiary which is completely owned by company
* Says business transfer arrangement will be executed on 1.1.2015
* Says purpose of arrangement is to enhance group's operations and controllability by dividing different business models to separate companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q2 non GAAP earnings per share of about $0.94
March 16 Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
* Qualstar reports results for the fourth quarter and full year ending december 31, 2016