Oct 23 Solucom SA :

* Says to be in in merger talks with Audisoft Oxea, a management consulting firm specialised in the banking sector

* Says merger is to take form of cash settlement made by Solucom for 100 pct of Audisoft Oxea's capital

* Says Audisoft Oxea acquisiiton is to be entirely financed in cash and finalised within next few weeks