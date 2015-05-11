JAKARTA May 11 Indonesian telecommunication tower operator PT Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk said two of its shareholders shelved a planned share sale citing weak market conditions.

PT Kharisma Indah Ekaprima and Cahaya Anugerah Nusantara Holdings Limited had intended to offer around 312.8 million shares, or 27.5 percent of the company's paid-up capital, to potential investors in Indonesia, Malaysia and other countries.

"We are informed that, after considering the current adverse market conditions, at this stage the selling shareholders have decided not to proceed with the offering," Solusi said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

The shareholders and their advisors will continue to monitor the market and may relaunch the offering in future, Solusi said.

Solusi's previously planned share sale was worth around $300 million, IFR reported earlier. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)