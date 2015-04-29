Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
JAKARTA, April 29 Indonesian telecommunication operator PT Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk has launched a share sale to raise up to 3.9 trillion rupiah ($303 million), IFR reported on Wednesday.
The company is selling 312.8 million shares at a price range of 10,500 rupiah to 12,500 rupiah each, according to a term sheet seen by IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are the global coordinators for the offering. CIMB is the bookrunner while CLSA is the co-lead manager. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)