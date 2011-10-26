Oct 26 Solutia Inc posted a quarterly profit that beat market estimates helped by better sales at its advanced interlayers segment, and the specialty chemicals maker narrowed its 2011 profit forecast.

July-September net income rose to $75 million, or 62 cents per share, from $48 million, or 40 cents per share a year ago.

Excluding items, Solutia earned 45 cents per share.

Sales rose 2 percent to $519 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 42 cents per share on revenue of $527.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales at its advanced interlayers business, which makes materials used in glass lamination, rose 7 percent. It contributed around 44 percent to total sales.

For full year 2011, the company expects earnings of $2 per share on sales of $2.05-$2.1 billion. It had previously forecast earnings of $1.95-$2.05 per share.

The company expects fourth-quarter sales to be consistent with the third quarter.

Earlier this month, Solutia agreed to buy sun-control film maker Southwall Technologies Inc for about $113 million in cash. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Shares of Solutia, valued at about $1.85 billion, closed at $15.62 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)